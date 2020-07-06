Clear face masks available Tuesday for deaf and hard of hearing community

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - Sherri Collins, executive director for the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing, talks about the deaf and hard of hearing communities and communication barriers with wearing masks.

The ACDHH has received their clear masks and will be available by sign-up on their website Tuesday. People interested in receiving a clear mask can request 5 per order. The ACDHH hopes essentials workers including grocery store workers, security and airports will adopt these masks into their everyday routine in order to help the deaf and hard of hearing community communicate with simplicity.

For more information, head over to the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing website linked here.