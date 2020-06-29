American Airlines to resume full flights, as COVID-19 cases rise

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - American Airlines announced Friday that it will resume full flights starting July 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The airline will continue to notify passengers when their planes are full and allow them to switch to less crowded flights at no extra cost through Sept. 30. Passengers with flights booked through Sept. 30 can also change their flights, including adjusting origin and destination cities, without incurring a travel change fee but will have to pay for any difference in the fare.

Starting June 30, American said it will begin asking customers during the flight check-in process whether they have been free of Covid-19 symptoms for the past 14 days. Travelers will be able to complete the coronavirus symptom checklist using self-service machines at airports or during online check-in. The airline is continuing to require passengers and employees to wear face masks on flights unless they have a medical reason not to.