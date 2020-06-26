Toyota recalls 267,000 cars due to failsafe issue

Video

(CNN) - Toyota is recalling hundreds of thousands of its electric vehicles over an issue with its failsafe mode.

The automaker announced the safety recall Wednesday.

It encompasses approximately 267,000 Prius V models in the U.S.

According to Toyota, the failsafe driving mode in certain vehicles does not act as intended. Because of that, the vehicle could lose power and stall, which increases the risk of a crash.ADVERTISEMENT

The recall focuses on certain 2013 to 2015 Prius models and Prius V models made from 2014 through 2017.

Toyota plans to notify effected owners of the recall by late August.

They say owners can take their cars to dealers for an update of their system software at no charge.