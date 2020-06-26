Bighorn Fire burning near Tucson grows to over 81,000 acres

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - The Bighorn Fire north of Tucson was active Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to Wildfire Today. As firefighters worked on structure protection and fireline reinforcement in the Summerhaven and Willow Canyon areas, helicopters and air tankers successfully slowed fire spread and reduced fire intensity in the west fork of Sabino, Bird, and Rattlesnake canyons. Aerial firing operations in the Charouleau Gap area four miles east of Saddlebrook started around 5 pm.