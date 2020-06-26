Skip to Content
Bighorn Fire burning near Tucson grows to over 81,000 acres

Bighorn Friday Night
NBC News

(KYMA, KECY) - The Bighorn Fire north of Tucson was active Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to Wildfire Today. As firefighters worked on structure protection and fireline reinforcement in the Summerhaven and Willow Canyon areas, helicopters and air tankers successfully slowed fire spread and reduced fire intensity in the west fork of Sabino, Bird, and Rattlesnake canyons. Aerial firing operations in the Charouleau Gap area four miles east of Saddlebrook started around 5 pm.

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor.

