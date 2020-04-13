Everyday Heroes: Car club continues its war on hunger

Video

Dezert Syndicate gathers food for the needy

YUMA Ariz. (KYMA, KECY). On Saturday April 11th, 2020 the Dezert Syndicate Car Club held their War on Hunger Food Drive in an effort to aid the Crossroads Mission. The club took needed steps to stay within the guidelines put in place by our local government. The public was encouraged to make donations in person or online via the mission's website. All in all, the overall the drive has been deemed a success.

The club was able to collect non-perishable foods, hygiene products and monetary donations. For future Dezert Syndicate Car Club events you can search them here https://events.kyma.com/.