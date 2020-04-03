Target to start limiting number of shoppers in stores

Video

(KMYA, KECY) - Target announced on Thursday it will be adding new safety precaution measures in their stores to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said in a news release that beginning Saturday, April 4, it "will actively monitor and, when needed, meter guest traffic in its nearly 1,900 stores nationwide to promote social distancing."

Occupancy limits will vary by store and based on a specific location's square footage "to enhance the average space per person and reduce the possibility of congestion," Target said.

If a store needs to limit shoppers, there will be a "designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers."

Target also announced Thursday it will begin to provide staff in stores and distribution centers with disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift, which employees will be encouraged to wear while working. Masks and gloves will also be provided to Target shoppers as they enter stores.