April 2, 2020 11:45 pm
COVID-19 Doesn’t Spread Through Food

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - The U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) wants the public to know -- there is no evidence of COVID-19 spreading through food or food packaging.

Officials say even if a person working in a food facility tested positive for COVID-19, the FDA does not anticipate there would be a need for a massive recall.

There is also no widespread food shortage in the U.S. due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

But agency leaders say there is unprecedented demand for some items, and manufacturers and retailers are working to replenish empty store shelves.

They are urging people to buy just a week or two worth of groceries at a time.

