American Airlines to stop food and drink cabin service

(KYMA, KECY) - Beginning Friday and lasting through April 30, American will offer "limited" food and beverage options and is weighing the logistics of offering water and snacks at the gate door "to further provide for social distancing and minimal contact between flight attendants and customers," the airline announced Tuesday in a press release.

According to azcentral, longer flights will do away with snacks but serve drinks as usual and provide regular meals to passengers in the main cabin. First class passengers will be given their meal on "one tray versus in courses." Alcohol will be served to all first-class passengers and main cabin flyers during long-haul international flights only.

All American flights will suspend beverage services for first-class passengers as they board. Most Admiral's Club airport lounges will close beginning Thursday.