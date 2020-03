Video

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECYTV) - In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Dollar General is helping seniors by letting them shop by themselves for the first hour its open.

Older adults are at a higher risk of developing complications from the virus and many are on a fixed income, so Dollar General hopes the safer way to shop is an appealing option for them.

Dollar General also said it plans to change store hours in the near future.