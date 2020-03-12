Yuma International Airport set to reduce flights

Video

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - Worldwide on average, airports are seeing a 10% drop in airplane passengers.

Yuma International Airport is expecting a reduction in the number of outbound flights.

"We were hit the hardest when it comes to the smaller airports," said Yuma International Airport Director Gladys Brown. "Across the board there has been a 20% reduction, we are going from having 6 flights a day going out to 4 flights a day."

The reduction in flights is expected to start on April 8th and expected to go on until May 5th.

Flights that made the cut include the recently added 5:30 am flight to Dallas, Texas. Flights to Phoenix have also been slashed, those making the cut include the 11:30 am, the 4:50 pm and 8:30 pm flights.

Travelers with booked flights during these dates should've received notices from American Airlines advising them of the changes with details on how they can change their travel plans.

But there is good news amongst all this, the number of passengers on each flight has not dropped below the average number of passengers aboard flights out of Yuma.

"We have around 73% of folks still flying," said Brown. "Which is still good as load factors go, our planes are at least filled over 73%."

Airport officials also advise that if you are not feeling well or show symptoms to simply rearrange your travel plans or just stay home.

They also reassure that the airport has doubled on cleaning and sanitizing efforts. And all services like eateries and the car rental services will remain open.

"If you rearrange those plans, whoever you are meeting will most likely understand," said Brown. "Our biggest thing is still keeping people flying."