Cooking with Chef Lucy – Cauliflower Fried Rice with veggies and nuts
Chef Lucy whips up a healthy fried rice alternative
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make cauliflower fried rice with veggies and nuts.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 head of cauliflower (riced)
- 1 cup mixed vegetables (bell peppers, carrots, peas)
- ¼ cup hazelnuts for topping
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- Fresh cilantro for garnish
- Lime wedges for serving
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Pulse cauliflower in a food processor to create rice-sized pieces.
- Heat olive oil in a pan, sauté garlic, and mixed vegetables for 3-4 minutes.
- Add cauliflower rice, soy sauce, and stir-fry for another 5 minutes.
- Stir in cashews or almonds and cook for 2 more minutes.
- Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with lime wedges.