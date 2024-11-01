Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Cauliflower Fried Rice with veggies and nuts

today at 4:30 PM
Published 4:55 PM

Chef Lucy whips up a healthy fried rice alternative

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make cauliflower fried rice with veggies and nuts.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 head of cauliflower (riced)​
  • 1 cup mixed vegetables (bell peppers, carrots, peas)​
  • ¼ cup hazelnuts for topping ​
  • 2 tbsp olive oil​
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced​
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce​
  • Fresh cilantro for garnish​
  • Lime wedges for serving​

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Pulse cauliflower in a food processor to create rice-sized pieces.​
  2. Heat olive oil in a pan, sauté garlic, and mixed vegetables for 3-4 minutes.​
  3. Add cauliflower rice, soy sauce, and stir-fry for another 5 minutes.​
  4. Stir in cashews or almonds and cook for 2 more minutes.​
  5. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with lime wedges.​
