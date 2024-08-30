Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Protein Bowl

By
August 28, 2024 6:17 PM
Published 5:05 PM

Protein smoothies have many health benefits including anti-inflammatory properties

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says she recommends preparing your ingredients ahead of time.

Freezing bananas in advance makes this smoothie bowl quick and easy.​

Turmeric, cinnamon, and cloves are medicinal plants rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 frozen bananas​
  • 2 tbsp natural peanut butter​
  • 4 tbsp Hemp and Cacao​
  • 100 ml plant-based milk​
  • 1 tsp maple syrup​
  • 1 tsp Turmeric​
  • 1 tsp Cloves​

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Prepare ahead: Peel and slice bananas, freeze for 6 hours or overnight.​
  • Blend all ingredients until smooth. Add more almond milk if needed.​
  • Transfer into bowls, sprinkle with favorite toppings (Banana, Cacao, Hemp, Coconut, Granola, Strawberries).​
Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

