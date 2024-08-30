Cooking with Chef Lucy – Protein Bowl
Protein smoothies have many health benefits including anti-inflammatory properties
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says she recommends preparing your ingredients ahead of time.
Freezing bananas in advance makes this smoothie bowl quick and easy.
Turmeric, cinnamon, and cloves are medicinal plants rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 frozen bananas
- 2 tbsp natural peanut butter
- 4 tbsp Hemp and Cacao
- 100 ml plant-based milk
- 1 tsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp Turmeric
- 1 tsp Cloves
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Prepare ahead: Peel and slice bananas, freeze for 6 hours or overnight.
- Blend all ingredients until smooth. Add more almond milk if needed.
- Transfer into bowls, sprinkle with favorite toppings (Banana, Cacao, Hemp, Coconut, Granola, Strawberries).