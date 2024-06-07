Skip to Content
Top Mealz

Cooking with Chef Lucy – Strawberries and Cream

By
today at 5:32 PM
Published 6:25 PM

Need a quick snack to go? Chef Lucy has you covered!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz whips up a quick and delicious snack using very little ingredients that the whole family will enjoy.

Strawberries are rich in vitamins and minerals. They are a great source of B vitamins, such as vitamin B6, folic acid and niacin.

They also contain a large amount of vitamin C, which is responsible for boosting our immune system.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. strawberries rinsed and patted dry
  • 1 cup Mexican crema
  • 4 oz cream cheese softened
  • 5 tbsp granular monk fruit
  • 1 tsp pure vanille extract
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon

Instructions:

  • Dice the strawberries into small pieces.
  • Add to a small bowl and sprinkle 1 tbsp of the monk fruit on top. Stir to coat and set aside.
  • In separate bowl, add the cream, cream cheese, and remaining 4 tbsp of monk fruit.
  • Use a hand mixer to mix until light and fluffy.
  • Add the vanilla and cinnamon and mix to combine.
  • Add a layer of the crema mixture in a small glass jar or bowl, than top with some of the strawberries.
  • Repeat layers until all jars are filled.
  • Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate up to three days.
Article Topic Follows: Top Mealz

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content