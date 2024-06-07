Cooking with Chef Lucy – Strawberries and Cream

Need a quick snack to go? Chef Lucy has you covered!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz whips up a quick and delicious snack using very little ingredients that the whole family will enjoy.

Strawberries are rich in vitamins and minerals. They are a great source of B vitamins, such as vitamin B6, folic acid and niacin.

They also contain a large amount of vitamin C, which is responsible for boosting our immune system.

Ingredients:

1 lb. strawberries rinsed and patted dry

1 cup Mexican crema

4 oz cream cheese softened

5 tbsp granular monk fruit

1 tsp pure vanille extract

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Instructions: