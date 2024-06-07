Cooking with Chef Lucy – Strawberries and Cream
Need a quick snack to go? Chef Lucy has you covered!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz whips up a quick and delicious snack using very little ingredients that the whole family will enjoy.
Strawberries are rich in vitamins and minerals. They are a great source of B vitamins, such as vitamin B6, folic acid and niacin.
They also contain a large amount of vitamin C, which is responsible for boosting our immune system.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. strawberries rinsed and patted dry
- 1 cup Mexican crema
- 4 oz cream cheese softened
- 5 tbsp granular monk fruit
- 1 tsp pure vanille extract
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
Instructions:
- Dice the strawberries into small pieces.
- Add to a small bowl and sprinkle 1 tbsp of the monk fruit on top. Stir to coat and set aside.
- In separate bowl, add the cream, cream cheese, and remaining 4 tbsp of monk fruit.
- Use a hand mixer to mix until light and fluffy.
- Add the vanilla and cinnamon and mix to combine.
- Add a layer of the crema mixture in a small glass jar or bowl, than top with some of the strawberries.
- Repeat layers until all jars are filled.
- Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate up to three days.