Cooking with Chef Lucy – Pesto Sauce on Zucchini Noodles
Pesto is flavorful and bright and can liven up vegetables, pizza, potatoes and pasta
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says not only is making pesto easy as one two three, but the health benefits are endless.
Besides adding fresh flavor, its ingredients are part of the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet. Plus, certain compounds in the ingredients may reduce your risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.
Pesto is packed with antioxidants, calcium, healthy fats, helps lower cholesterol level, and it's even good for your skin.
It’s the world’s second most popular sauce, known for its versatility.
Ingredients:
- ⅓ cup walnuts
- 2 large garlic cloves, roughly chopped
- 2 cups packed fresh basil leaves
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ⅔ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
Instructions:
- Place the walnuts and garlic in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Process until coarsely chopped, about 10 seconds.
- Add the basil leaves, salt, and pepper and process until mixture resembles a paste, about one minute.
- With the processor running, slowly pour the olive oil through the feed tube and process until the pesto is thoroughly blended. Add the Parmesan and process a minute more.
- Add the zucchini pesto noodles to a skillet and sauté them up over medium heat. It only takes a few minutes.