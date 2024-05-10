Cooking with Chef Lucy – Pesto Sauce on Zucchini Noodles

Pesto is flavorful and bright and can liven up vegetables, pizza, potatoes and pasta

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz says not only is making pesto easy as one two three, but the health benefits are endless.

Besides adding fresh flavor, its ingredients are part of the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet. Plus, certain compounds in the ingredients may reduce your risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Pesto is packed with antioxidants, calcium, healthy fats, helps lower cholesterol level, and it's even good for your skin.

It’s the world’s second most popular sauce, known for its versatility.

Ingredients:

⅓ cup walnuts​

2 large garlic cloves, roughly chopped​

2 cups packed fresh basil leaves​

½ teaspoon salt​

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper​

⅔ cup extra virgin olive oil​

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano​

Instructions: