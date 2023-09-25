Cooking with Chef Lucy – Beet Juice

If you need some energy and want to lay off the coffee, Chef Lucy shows how to make a quick inflammatory juice

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make delicious beet juice, a healthy liquid that may boost stamina to help you exercise longer, improve blood flow, and help lower blood pressure.

Beets contain loads of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and boost energy naturally.

Ingredients:

1 beet, peeled and chopped​

1 cup Orange Juice ​

1 tablespoons hemp seeds​

(1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated​

handful ice​

Instructions:

In a blender, combine beet, orange, hemp seeds, ginger and ice and blend until the mixture is smooth. Serve in a tall glass. Garnish with a slice of orange, if desired.

You can add frozen bananas for more consistency.