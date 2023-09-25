Cooking with Chef Lucy – Beet Juice
If you need some energy and want to lay off the coffee, Chef Lucy shows how to make a quick inflammatory juice
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make delicious beet juice, a healthy liquid that may boost stamina to help you exercise longer, improve blood flow, and help lower blood pressure.
Beets contain loads of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and boost energy naturally.
Ingredients:
- 1 beet, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup Orange Juice
- 1 tablespoons hemp seeds
- (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- handful ice
Instructions:
In a blender, combine beet, orange, hemp seeds, ginger and ice and blend until the mixture is smooth. Serve in a tall glass. Garnish with a slice of orange, if desired.
You can add frozen bananas for more consistency.