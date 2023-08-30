Don Browne, former President of Telemundo, dies at 80

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Don Browne, former President of Telemundo Network, has passed away at the age of 80.

During his decades long career in journalism, Browne served as the general manager for NBC's Miami affiliate, WTVJ.

Browne was also instrumental in the creation of NBC News Channel, the affiliate feed service for NBC based in Charlotte, and pushed the network to bring more women and people of color into its ranks.

Browne led historic coverage efforts for NBC News, involving natural disasters, the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion, and the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The New Jersey native was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2021 that eventually took his life. Browne is survived by his two sons, Christopher and Ryan, Christopher's wife, and two granddaughters.