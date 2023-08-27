Three U.S. Marines killed in military exercise in Australia

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Three United States (U.S.) marines were killed and several others were injured after an aircraft crashed during a military exercise in Australia.

According to a statement from the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, 23 marines were on board the Osprey aircraft.

Five others were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital and are in serious condition, one of which is having surgery.

Officials say the incident happened on Melville Island around 9:30am.

In June 2022, a crash involving the same type of aircraft crashed and killed five marines during a training mission near Glamis, California.

The cause of Sunday's incident is being investigated. Australian Defence Forces (ADF) are assisting U.S. personnel where the crash took place.