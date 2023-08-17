Skip to Content
Lead singer of band at arson bar attack in San Luis, Mexico passes away

Published 10:31 AM

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - Late last month, an arson attack at a local bar in San Luis, Mexico took the lives of 12 people.

Including Antonio Cisneros, the lead singer of the band "Mitosis" who was performing at the bar the night of the attack.

He was sent to a hospital in Tucson and was in the ICU, he later passed away on Saturday, August 11 due to his injuries.

His wife was also at the bar at the time of the attack and was sent to Yuma Regional Medical Center, she has now been sent home on oxygen but is still very weak.

The Cisneros family is asking for the community's support.

They currently have a GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cisneros-family-beerhouse-fire-survivors.

And a 50/50 raffle at George's Barbershop located at 1150 W 24th St, Yuma, AZ.

There will also be a concert to raise funds and many other raffles.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

