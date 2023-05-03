Police investigating drive-by shooting near local high schools

UPDATE (11 a.m.) - The Yuma Police Department sent out a press release.

YPD said they responded to a report of shots fired around 3:22 a.m.

Officers found a 31-year-old man with a head injury and a 36-year-old man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

The 36-year-old was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition said YPD.

According to YPD, the suspects who were described as Hispanic men in their 30s and 40s left the area in an unknown vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information about this case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said there was a drive-by shooting in the area of South Ivy Lane and West Holly Drive.

According to YPD's Facebook, officers were at the scene and advised the community to avoid the area.

There was a shelter in place at Kofa High School and Vista High School that went into effect at 7:41 a.m.

The shelter-in-place was lifted by YPD at 9:34 a.m. Classes proceeded as normal at both schools.

According to Yuma Union High School District Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten, the shelter-in-place was placed due to the ongoing investigation of the shooting on Ivy Lane.

YPD is still investigating this case.