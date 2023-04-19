White House initiatives for electric vehicle access

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The White House is ramping up efforts to expand access to electric vehicles in the United States.

It's announced new partnerships with Zipcar and Uber, round two of the Biden administration's "EV Acceleration Challenge."

This latest initiative includes Zipcar pledging to allocate 25% of its electric vehicles to disadvantaged communities this year.

Uber has committed to reaching 400 million miles driven by electric vehicles on its platform by the end of this year.

Other companies have also pledged to invest in more charging stations.

The administration says it's aiming to have 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric by the year 2030.

It says since Biden took office, electric vehicle sales have tripled and the number of publicly available charging ports has grown by over 40%.

Last month, the White House announced its first round of initiatives in the "EV Acceleration Challenge", they included partnerships with Amazon, Hertz, Google, Walmart and Mercedes Benz.