today at 8:14 AM
US announces $2 billion in aid package to Ukraine

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. is vowing long-term support to Ukraine, as the world marks one year since Russia invaded.

The defense department announced a $2 billion aid package to the country.

It includes more rounds for rocket launchers, more artillery ammunition, as well as drone and counter-drone equipment.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says the U.S. will stand by Ukraine "For as long as it takes."

He called Russia's invasion "The most urgent danger to European security since the end of World War II."

Jacqueline Aguilar

