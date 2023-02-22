Skip to Content
today at 2:46 PM
Published 3:23 PM

Weather Alert: Strong winds continue through today

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Very gusty and dusty conditions today with Wind Alerts still in effect portions of the Desert Southwest.

A Wind Advisory has been extended until 10 p.m. (PST) for Imperial County this evening for strong west winds with speeds of 20-30 MPH and gusts of 45 MPH.

With the strong, we have areas of blowing dust, which can be hazardous while driving and can pose as a health risk.

The Imperial County APCD has extended an air quality alert through today due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust. The air quality.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Yuma area today.

Winds will start to weaken later tonight, some areas will still experience some breezy to windy conditions.

Take a look at our expected wind gusts later on Wednesday night.

By tomorrow greater chances for rain showers are possible within our area along with snow for higher elevation and mountain areas.

Chances after 11 a.m. are when showers are possible in Imperial Valley, and between 2-4 p.m. is when Yuma can experience rain showers.

Another strong storm system late in the weekend will bring back shower chances and cooler temperatures early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

