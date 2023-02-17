Yuma County Supervisor travels to D.C. seeking border solutions

Now the Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Martin Porchas met with Arizona's senators to discuss immigration reform

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Supreme Court dropped the Title 42 case, clearing the way for the policy to end May 11.

Currently, the policy has led to Yuma migrant crossings being the lowest in two years.

But the Biden Administration expects crossings to shoot up again once Title 42 goes away.

That's why local lawmakers, like Board of Supervisors Chairman Martin Porchas, traveled to D.C. looking for answers.

As he met with both Senator Kyrsten Sinema, and Senator Mark Kelly.

“We need to have the border under control, and we need immigration reform,” Porchas said.

Photo Courtesy: Senator Sinema's Office

Porchas says he hopes Arizona’s senators will soon introduce bi-partisan border legislation.

"We’re committed to finding real, lasting solutions that keep Arizonans safe, protect border communities like Yuma, and fix holes in our broken immigration system,” Sinema said about their meeting.

Meanwhile, Republicans are now in control of the House of Representatives.

And are ramping up their attacks on Democrats over the border crisis.

“Our border, we don’t even have operational control over,” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said in Cochise County Thursday.

And as Porchas returns from Washington, D.C. is coming to him.

Yuma is taking center stage in the national immigration conversation.

As of next Thursday, the 23rd, 15 Republicans will be in town to tour the border, and also hold a Judiciary Committee Hearing.

Porchas hopes lawmakers can leave the D.C. drama in our nation's capitol.

“Go back and do something about it. Don’t just come here and use it as a photo op," Porchas said.