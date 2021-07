Olympic Countdown

In this first episode of On Her Turf, hosts Lindsay Czarniak and M.J. Acosta-Ruiz introduce American shooter Mary Tucker, who reflects on her journey to the Games and how it felt to be among the first athletes to compete in Tokyo. Later, the hosts welcome U.S. softball legends Jessica Mendoza and Lisa Fernandez to discuss the state of diversity in softball and the future of the sport.

