USA gymnastics arrives in Tokyo ahead of summer games

Olympic Countdown

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - American gymnasts, including star Simone Biles, arrived in Tokyo on Thursday just over a week before the start of the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

All overseas athletes are required to take Covid-19 tests during the four-day period before their departure to the host city and another test upon arrival at the airport in Japan.

They will get tested daily and undergo a three-day quarantine.

The infamous women's gymnastics teams led by Biles look to continue their success and bring home more gold medals as the Olympics kicks off on July 23rd.