Skip to Content
Olympic Countdown
By ,
Published 7:32 AM

USA gymnastics arrives in Tokyo ahead of summer games

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - American gymnasts, including star Simone Biles, arrived in Tokyo on Thursday just over a week before the start of the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

All overseas athletes are required to take Covid-19 tests during the four-day period before their departure to the host city and another test upon arrival at the airport in Japan.

They will get tested daily and undergo a three-day quarantine.

The infamous women's gymnastics teams led by Biles look to continue their success and bring home more gold medals as the Olympics kicks off on July 23rd.

As Seen on TV / Tokyo 2020 / Video

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content