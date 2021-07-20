McLaughlin could be one medal away from super-stardom

TOKYO, Japan (NBC News/KYMA,KECY) - Hurdler Sydney McLaughlin is a rising force in the track work who could be one Olympic medal away from becoming a superstar.

After a cross-country move from New Jersey to Los Angeles, she just might be in the perfect spot for her stars tos shine.

"I think going to the beach is so important. I honestly go maybe five times a week. The same beach every single day. It's a place where I can just relax and unwind and get away from the track and recuperate before I go attack it again.

I think the biggest obstacle since becoming professional is just the mental aspect of it.

Being in a new city, being with a new coach, in between practices, the shoots and all of that, mentally how you handle those kinds of changes and things coming at you is really what I've been battling these past couple of years.

I feel like I've had to take some steps to mature a lot faster than I had originally planned.

It's not always laid out for me perfectly, there's no handbook. But at the same time, I know that there's a reason for everything that's happening and the position that I'm in.

The only goal that I set for myself is just to compete my best, knowing that when I walk off the track, I gave everything that I had."

