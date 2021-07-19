U.S. women’s gymnastics team member tests positive for Covid days before Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - An alternate on the U.S. women's gymnastics team tested positive for the coronavirus just days before the Tokyo Olympics were set to begin, American Olympic officials said Monday.

The gymnast, whom authorities did not publicly identify, tested positive while training for the games in Narita, about 35 miles east of Tokyo, according to city officials. She is between the age of 10 and 19. A statement from USA Gymnastics said that the athlete tested positive Sunday and that she and another alternate member of the team were quarantined.

After arriving in Japan on Thursday, the gymnasts stayed in their travel accommodations and practiced in venues, but did not spend time in the city, according to the city. Another team member who was identified as a "close contact" of the gymnast has been placed "on standby."

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee identified the athlete as an alternate on the team.

"In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time," the organization said in a statement.