Love and Passion in the Imperial Valley

today at 11:01 AM
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local in the Imperial Valley is playing cupid this Valentine's Day.

The creator calls the event Love and Passion. The evening starts with a fancy dinner and mariachi music.

Later, it transforms into an old school dance including artists Johnny David and Miriah Avila.

“We need to bring events for artists to come down here. People travel out of the Valley to go see them. Tt was time for us to bring them and I think it kind of also bring the community together and enjoy the scenery, maybe also love the music and just having good company, especially on Valentine's Day," said Norberto Coronado, the creator of the event.

The event is at Hidalgo hall in Brawley on Friday, February 14 starting at 6 p.m.

For more information about ticket prices, artist line ups and the dinner menu click here.

You can also call (760) 540-5776 for tickets.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

