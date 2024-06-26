City of Yuma ready for 4th of July Celebration!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Who's ready for some fireworks and fun for the whole family.

The city of Yuma is set to celebrate 4th of July at Desert Sun Stadium from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event is free for everyone in the community and will include many family-friendly activities.

They will have a face painter, a foam party, and a little kids area with jumpers.

The city of Yuma would like to remind all who attend that security and safety is their number one priority, which is why they are enacting a clear bag only policy for the event.

"In order to have this event as safe as possible, we want to make sure residents bring in a clear bag," said Brissa Garcia, special events coordinator for the city of Yuma. "That way we can expedite them faster so they can go into the ballpark."

There will also be a variety of 4th of July staples for everyone to enjoy.

There will be many vendors on hand serving everything from hot dogs and tacos, to even snow cones and ice cream in order to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The public is allowed to bring blankets and their own chairs so they can enjoy this event.

Garcia says celebrating the holiday as a community is a great way to honor those who sacrificed for our independence.

"More than anything, we're so happy to be here and celebrate all those people that have given their life for us," said Garcia. "So why not come together as a family and enjoy in a very safe way."

The fireworks show is expected to begin around 9 p.m. so you won't want to miss this special event this 4th of July holiday over at Desert Sun Stadium.