Pet Talk

Pet Talk: Meet Kip

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
December 9, 2024 8:01 PM
Published 11:48 AM

An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Kip!

Kip is a 4-year-old neutered male American pit bull terrier who weighs 48 pounds and loves soft plushy toys. 

He is playful, likes to go for walks and does good in multi dog play groups. 

Kip is a great companion dog that likes to spend time with his family and could make the perfect walking or hiking buddy. 

Through December 17, the Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less per cat or dog.

In addition to the Bissell adoption event, HSOY is offering FREE adoptions on any animal weighing 35lbs. or more through the end of December.

Come visit Kip at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Kip or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

