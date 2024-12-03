Skip to Content
Pet Talk

Pet Talk: Meet Lady

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
Updated
today at 12:11 PM
Published 11:43 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -  It's time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Lady!

Lady is a four-year-old spayed American pit bull terrier whos weighs 45 pounds and  is close to the perfect companion dog. 

Lady loves everybody she meets, gets along with other dogs of all sizes and is playful and entertaining. 

Lady has also lived with children, is housebroken and pretty low maintenance. 

Come visit Lady at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Lady or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

