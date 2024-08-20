Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Bonita

The Humane Society of Yuma
August 19, 2024 5:35 PM
An adorable and playful pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Bonita!

Bonita is a six-year-old spayed female chihuahua who weighs 20 pounds.

Bonita entertains herself quite well but also gets along with other dogs. 

She absolutely loves the water and playing in it.

Bonita has been at the shelter for over 90 days which means that her adoption fee is half off. 

Come visit Bonita at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Bonita or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

