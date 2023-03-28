Pet Talk: Meet Sam and Kai

An adorable and fun doggie duo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pets of the Week.

Meet Sam and Kai!

Sam is a male and Kai is a female, they are both 6 -year-old boxer mixes.

Sam and Kai entered the shelter after their owner was unable to continue to care for them.

Both are house-trained and walk perfectly on a leash.

Kai is the more playful one and loves to play fetch.

Sam will chase a ball and then just come back to you for some affection.

We would love to see them go out together since they are a bonded pair but we understand that is not always possible.

Both Sam and Kai are treat motivated and fun to be around.

They have lived with other dogs and cats in the home but may get a little overactive with small dogs.

Come visit Sam and Kai and all their furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Sam and Kai or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.