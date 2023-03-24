Skip to Content
today at 12:06 PM
Foster Friday: Meet Jake

Jake is respectful of other dogs and he loves to run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Happy Fostered Friday, meet Jake!

Jake is an 8-year-old neutered male mix breed that is young at heart.

He is active, healthy, and perfectly potty trained.

His foster says “he is a smart cookie!”

“My favorite thing about him is when he brings me his favorite toy and puts it in my lap," said Linda Corrie who is fostering Jake.

If you want to give Jake a permanent home, contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) today.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

