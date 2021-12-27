Pet Talk: Meet Charles

A loving cat who enjoys lounging around and cuddling

YUMA, ARIZ. (KYMA, KECY) It’s time to meet our pet of the week, if you are a cat lover this feline could be the one for you.

Meet Charles, a 9-year-old male domestic shorthair.

Charles may be an older cat but age doesn’t define how fun and loving Charles is.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) chose Charles as the pet of the week because he’s an older cat but very unique.

What makes Charles special is he can be mellow, likes to lounge around and cuddle but also has a soft side.

Charles loves playing with toys and gets along with other cats.

He enjoys being held, petted, and brushed.

Come visit Charles and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma.

HSOY will be open New Years Eve from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be closed on New Year's Day.

It will reopen again on January 2nd at 12 p.m.

If you are someone who wants to give Charles or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma.