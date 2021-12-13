Pet Talk: Meet Nascha

An adorable tabby who loves being held

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) would like to introduce Nascha, an adorable tabby.

Nascha is a female medium hair tabby and is 8 months old, although has been at the shelter for 5 months.

She's been in the shelter for most of her life and is finding a forever home with a lot of love.

Her new family will enjoy how playful Nascha can be, as well as how much she enjoys being held and petted.

The Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event is ongoing until December 20th, which reduces pet adoption fees.

Come meet Nascha and her other feline friends at the Humane Society of Yuma at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or calling (928) 782-1621.