Champion Church in Yuma presents “Jesus Is Born”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One family-friendly Christmas tradition is back in town.

The Champion Church in Yuma is presenting its 23rd Annual "Jesus Is Born" live outdoor production.

The play depicts the biblical story of the birth and life of Jesus.

It will feature over 100 actors, live animals, and classical music.

"It's really for all ages. If your child can sit with you, it's for the young to old. You'll laugh, you'll cry. There's something for everybody in the story… You've got to come early and dress warm because Jesus Is Born fills up very quickly," says LaCinda Bloomfield, the Pastor of Champion Church.

The play will take place at Champion Church on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 7 p.m. and is free to attend.