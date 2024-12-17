City of Yuma hosts Rocking Around event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fun Christmas scavenger hunt had kids out of the house this holiday break.

The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation hosted its annual Rocking Around event.

Participants searched Gateway Park for special rocks, in turn, they would receive a prize.

The prizes included Christmas books, pool passes, and holiday treats.

The organizers say it's a great time to go and check out our local parks.

"Walk around our parks and remember how pretty it is. It's so nice outside… It's also a really nice break for people to get away from shopping and get to go do something active and enjoy the fresh air," says Marilyn Lammel, the Recreation Program Supervisor for the City of Yuma.

If you're looking for some outdoor fun with your family, Parks and Rec will be hosting its free roller skate night event at Kennedy Park on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.