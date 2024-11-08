2024 AZ Sand Drag Championship underway in Dome Valley

DOME VALLEY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drivers from all around coming to Yuma to compete in this year's Arizona Sand Drag Championship this weekend.

We spoke with two drivers who shared why locals should come and check out this increasingly popular sport.

At Dome Valley Raceway, drivers are on their mark, getting set, and ready to go looking to hoist the first-place trophy, and even set some new world records.

Similar to drag-racing, drivers will go head-to-head to cross the finish line first, but on an all-sand surface.

Nicholas Shultzman, a sand drag racer out of Las Vegas, says "You're about to see some of the fastest cars on sand. You can't miss it, it's a great spectating deal. You're maybe 30 feet from the track you get to see all the stuff. There are great vendors here, food and the track officials are great. It's cheap, fun, family entertainment,".

Specialized sand motorcycles, cars, and ATVs will all be on display, many that take long hours to prepare for these exciting events.

"There's not one person here that doesn't spend hours and hours away from their kids and their families working on their cars trying to get them done to come out here and not only for us to put on a show, but to have a good time with our hobbies," says Shultzman.

Though the stakes are high, another sand drag racer Tristan Graham out of California, shares how the competition can still be friendly.

"My favorite part is the camaraderie. I've given parts to fellow racers and gotten beat with those exact parts, and I've done the same to them," says Graham.

He shares why locals should come and check them out.

"It's so welcoming to kids, families, and to the spectators. There's a lot more freedom in this sport, you can wander around the pits, you can meet drivers, and see what they're doing hands-on to the cars. It's a lot more interactive to the everyday man… It's wonderful," he adds.

The championship will continue through the weekend starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.

For ticket information click here.