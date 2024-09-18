Skip to Content
Keller Williams Realty Yuma hosts wealth-building event

today at 8:42 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Keller Williams Realty in Yuma hosted an event teaching locals how to build wealth.

The event featured guest speaker Steve Chader, a very successful real estate investor and best-selling author.

His message included tips on financial security and how to build wealth using real estate.

Chader has been a leader in the industry for over 40 years and has helped many investors become successful throughout his career.

"Most people put money in 401k, the stock market, and that kind of thing so my message is a little bit different than the average wealth-building message because I'm focused on real estate. My favorite part is when people tell me about their successes," says Chader.

The event is part of Keller William's Wealth Building Series.

If you would like to attend an event, click here.

