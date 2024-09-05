Skip to Content
Out & About

Local motorcycle club to host Bike Night event

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
Published 6:47 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local motorcycle club is bringing Yuma riders together to help support the community.

The Citadels Motorcycle Club - Prison Hill is hosting its Bike Night event this weekend.

Local and law enforcement motorcycle clubs will gather and collaborate on community projects, as well as show off their bikes.

The organizers say the goal is to help promote their upcoming turkey drive for the Crossroads Mission.

"It's just important to give back to our community and help out the ones that need more help and more assistance. That's what the bike clubs are about. We're just out there riding, hanging out, brotherhood, and just doing what we can for our communities," says Nickolas Kenn, the Treasurer for the Citadels Motorcycle Club - Prison Hill.

The event will take place at Takos & Beer on 4th Avenue at 6 p.m. this Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Out & About

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content