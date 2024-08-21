Upcoming “Be Well” event for local ladies

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Scholarship Pageant and the Concept Shop are partnering up to host their first Be Well event.

The event will feature a clothing swap where ladies can exchange clothing they no longer wear for something they like that someone else no longer wears.

There will be live music, free refreshments, and local women-owned businesses offering services like permanent jewelry and piercings.

"It's important to have an event like this because we all need to take care of our mental health and as women, we can come together and do great things...It's scientifically proven that women spending time with more women helps them destress and feel better mentally and emotionally," says Denise Muñoz, a Recreation Specialist at Cesar Chavez Cultural Center.

The event takes place on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis, Arizona.

It's ladies only and is free to attend.