Skip to Content
Out & About

Quechan Indian Tribe hosts its Annual 4th of July Celebration

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 5:25 PM
Published 5:30 PM

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Quechan Indian Tribe is hosting its Annual 4th of July Celebration this weekend.

The event will feature live music, food vendors, and games.

There will also be traditional dancing, artwork, and entertainment.

The celebration will go on from Friday through Sunday.

"My favorite part would probably be dancing and doing fireworks. It is a little hot out but nonetheless, it's still pretty fun… So I would like to invite everyone out and celebrate with us," says 2023-2024 Miss Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Princess Sarah Laurenzana.

The celebration is taking place at Evergreen Park in Winterhaven and is free to attend.

Article Topic Follows: Out & About

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content