Quechan Indian Tribe hosts its Annual 4th of July Celebration

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Quechan Indian Tribe is hosting its Annual 4th of July Celebration this weekend.

The event will feature live music, food vendors, and games.

There will also be traditional dancing, artwork, and entertainment.

The celebration will go on from Friday through Sunday.

"My favorite part would probably be dancing and doing fireworks. It is a little hot out but nonetheless, it's still pretty fun… So I would like to invite everyone out and celebrate with us," says 2023-2024 Miss Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Princess Sarah Laurenzana.

The celebration is taking place at Evergreen Park in Winterhaven and is free to attend.