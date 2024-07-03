Paradise Casino hosting its 3rd of July Celebration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Paradise Casino is hosting its 3rd of July Celebration.

The event will feature around 60 food vendors, live music performances, and even a motorcycle stunt show.

There will be free drinks, popcorn, and snow cones for the kids and a refreshing beer garden for the adults.

The grand finale will be a dazzling fireworks show happening at 9:30.

"If you've been here in the past, you know that it's a great, great time. We have some music in the background, we have all these fireworks, the whole entire family really should take advantage of it and celebrate our independence day just like paradise knows how to do," says Fernando Zavala with Public Relations for Quechan and Paradise Casino.

The event is free for all ages and opens its doors at 6 p.m.