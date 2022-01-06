Taking ‘Girl Power’ to new heights

The Girl Scouts Southern Arizona Chapter helping young girls become more, much more

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - So, what do Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, and even Queen Elizabeth II have in common? They all once wore a Girl Scout uniform.

Closer to home Yuma County's Miss Outstanding Teen Ellie Evans has been a scout since 1st grade. Evans says that her experience as a Girl Scout has molded her into becoming the woman that she is today.

2020 Yuma County Miss Outstanding Teen

For those on the outside looking in, Girl Scouts are the bringers of the most delicious of snacks. But, this organization is much more than just Thin Mints and Tagalongs.

They teach girls in K-12 about life, how to set goals and how to problem-solve. Among the achievement badges that they receive are subjects like computers, robotics, and automotive.

On Saturday, January 8, the Girl Scouts of America Southern Arizona Chapter will host its Cookie Rally. The event initiates one of the biggest seasons in both the Girl Scouts and for anyone that loves cookies in general.

Girls interested in joining the ranks of the Girl Scouts can visit the Yuma Headquarters located next to the old Mervyns building on 4th Avenue and 32nd Street from 10 a.m. to noon.