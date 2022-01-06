It’s a centuries-old art form that is still leaving people in stitches

The Desert Lily Quilters will be hosting their annual quilt show

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quilting dates back centuries, and is considered to be more than just a trade. The act brings together imagination and talent and creates art.

Locally, the members of the Desert Lily Quilters share their love for tapestry in a very special way. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the group held an annual Quilt Show showcasing the latest styles.

The quilt show is making a comeback. On Friday, January 7, and Saturday, January 8, the public can see first hand what this centuries-old art form looks like up close and personal.

The sheer size of the event calls for it to be held at one of the area's largest indoor venues - the Yuma Civic Center. The Quilt Show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is $6.

This year, the show will be presenting a special exhibit that pays tribute to Princess Diana. Artwork from countries far and wide will be on display.