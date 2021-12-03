Public invited to take a trip around the world in mere minutes

Harvest Prepratory Academy hosts its annual Christmas Around the World

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imagine sitting in the co-pilot seat of Santa's sleigh. Now, you won't be flying through the air, but it's as close as it gets.

Starting Friday, December 3rd, Harvest Prepratory Academy will host its annual Christmas Around the World. The event continues to grow each and every year and this year is no exception.

The school has expanded the holiday event to include its San Luis campus. San Luis however will only have the event on December 3rd and 4th.

In Yuma, HPA will be offering its event until December 19th. The cost of admission is just one canned food item. This year, the school has a special gift for the public, they've reached out to local and corporate sponsors to get some prizes.

The prizes will be given away during the holiday extravaganza which in the past has proven to be both exciting and educational. For more details you can visit the schools website or find them on social media