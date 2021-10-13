YPD features the spooky festivities for the Scary and Safe Halloween Event

Out & About

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get your costumes ready, it's time to get into the Halloween festivities.

The Yuma Police Department is having its annual Spooky and Safe Trick or Treat Event on Halloween night.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

"It's going to be a great event, it's going to be huge, we're expecting a big crowd and we hope so because it's a safe place for the kids to go they're not out on the street dodging, you know from house to house, it's a safe place to go get candy all your local businesses are going to be there handing it out," Sgt. Franklin explained.

Admission is $1 per person and hotdog combos are available for $3.

"We do have a fast pass, so that would be five bucks per person, but that kind of gets you in much quicker than waiting in the other line," Sgt. Franklin said.

All profits will be donated to the local Special Olympics.

Costumes are encouraged. Local businesses will participate by handing out candy.

"We've got about 40 vendors, which is the most we've ever had at one time," Sgt. Franklin stated.

Entertainment includes stilt walkers, a movie, candy and face painters.