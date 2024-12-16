Naval Air Facility El Centro unveils new fire station

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Out with the old and in with the new, we share more about a much-needed new fire station at Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC).

"Our original fire station was built in the 1940s, along with the base, so we've really needed one for a long time," says Capt. Michael Lee, the Commanding Officer of NAFEC.

The base unveiled its new state-of-the-art fire station including 18 dormitories, a recreational area, and a special training facility.

This is a significant upgrade considering the station's firefighters previously operated out of a World War II jet hangar

"There is going to be a massive change for the people who live and work here. Going from a 1940s-style bunkhouse to a brand-new, modern, individual room, big screen TVs, and a comfortable kitchen. We want to keep our firefighters happy because they're a valuable resource for us," says Capt. Lee.

An example of the new amenities is during the hot summers, fire engines can warm up inside the station safely, which also increases the equipment's lifespan.

NAFEC's Fire Chief David Newcomb says one special amenity is the new Fire Station Alerting System, benefitting the firefighters' quality of sleep.

"It will integrate with our radio system and transmit information to the firefighters, specifically to rooms so that they're not waking up everybody. Working on the airfield, they put a lot of attention on noise reduction so the doors are very thick and the windows are very thick," says Newcomb.

Capt. Lee says the new headquarters is a big win for the Naval Air Facility and the nearby communities.

"We got a lot of aircraft operating out here, we want to make sure they're safe. We also cooperate with the local community with mutual aid. So if there is a fire and you need our help, we'll come," says Capt. Lee.

Immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Fire Station 41 is fully operable and ready to serve the Naval Air Facility and the rest of the Imperial County.