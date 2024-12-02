Local organizations in Yuma to help Veterans this Christmas

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several organizations in Yuma are preparing to help out local Veterans and their families this Christmas.

We spoke with two organizations that shared what the Veterans can use the most.

To many Vets, the holidays can be a lonely and tough time, but the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter in Yuma and the Right Turn for Yuma Veterans are looking to change that.

The DAV is hosting a Christmas Party on the 14th, an active-duty children's party on the 15th, and a free dinner on Christmas day.

A representative from the chapter shares why these events mean so much to the veterans.

Keri Mroz says "Any disabled Vet here in Yuma, especially the ones that belong to the DAV, we are their family… Vets are unique creatures, and, a lot of the time, it's that camaraderie with other Veterans that matters to them,".

And Right Turn for Yuma Veterans, which provides transitional housing for homeless or at-risk Veterans, is helping out as well.

On the 22nd, they'll be gifted a brand-new living room set by Houston's Yuma Furniture and the Rough Riders Motorcycle Club is also asking the Veterans for wishlists.

The CEO of Right Turn for Yuma Veterans, Susiee Caballero, says they couldn't do it alone.

"A lot of our Veterans are very thankful during the Christmas season. The whole community is involved with us. It's a big circle that we have here. Whatever we can't do, we try to get other people in our community to help our Veterans," says Caballero.

Both organizations are asking for the community's help as they greatly appreciate any donations, as well as volunteers.